Dom Tiberi makes his 125th school visit to deliver 'Maria's Message'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — "Maria's Message" has now been delivered to 125 schools in Ohio.
Dom spoke to more than 700 students at Tolles Technical School in Madison County Wednesday as part of the mission to spread the message about distracted driving.
On Sept. 17, 2013, Dom lost his 21-year-old daughter, Maria, in a distracted driving accident. Since then, the Tiberis and their 10TV family have been on a mission to teach young drivers about the dangers of distracted driving.
Maria's Message has been delivered to schools throughout Ohio and Dom has led the charge in teaching high school students - some just about to get their license - what an important responsibility driving is.
The Maria Tiberi Foundation Simulator Lab was installed at the Tolles Career and Technical Center. The lab features 25 simulators with 16 different lesson plans.
10TV and Maria's Message, along with our partner Erie Insurance, are working to put an end to distracted driving. If you would like Dom to deliver Maria's Message to visit your school, contact him at Dom.Tiberi@10tv.com.