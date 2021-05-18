Whitehall City School to require Pre-K-8 students to wear masks, 'strongly' encourages masks for grades 9-12

Whitehall joins several other school districts throughout central Ohio that have implemented mask policies for the upcoming school year.

WHITEHALL, Ohio — Whitehall City Schools will require students in preschool through eighth grade to wear masks during the school day, the district announced Friday.

Staff members working in the elementary and middle schools are also required to wear masks indoors.

In its announcement, the school district says high school students and staff members at the high school are "strongly recommended" to wear masks indoors.

All students are required to wear masks on public transportation, including school busses, due to a federal requirement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The school district also announced mitigation protocols for COVID-19, such as implementing social distancing of at least three feet and increasing ventilation inside school buildings.

Whitehall joins several other school districts throughout central Ohio that have implemented mask policies for the upcoming school year.