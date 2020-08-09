First day of Columbus City Schools 'went as well as it could have' with virtual learning

The beginning of a new school year started virtually on Tuesday for students at Columbus City Schools.

Older students said they didn’t have too many troubles logging into their classrooms, but parents of younger students said the technical issues kept them checking on class throughout the day.

Emma Wade has two young boys enrolled in the district. She said her third grader figured out how to use the computer to finish assignments on his own, whereas her kindergartener needed assistance.

“For about 20 minutes this morning he was sitting there with headphones on but apparently couldn’t hear anything and didn’t tell me until it has been like 20 minutes,” Wade said.

She said the teacher had some issues technically, especially with muting class unintentionally. All in all, she said the first day for her kids was as good as she expected it to be.

Other parents said they had Chromebooks and hot spots that didn’t work correctly, and they sought help by going to the school their child attends for help.

Those parents said they received little to no assistance but did not go into further detail.

10TV has reached out to Columbus City Schools about those issues.

Columbus Education Association President John Coneglio said teachers have worked throughout the weekend to prepare for this new way of learning.

“There were power outages in Delaware County and so some teachers had to pack up their stuff, head to the classroom and teach from there today,” Coneglio said.

That was one of the many challenges teachers faced. Zoom difficulties and teaching virtually for the first time created other obstacles.

Coneglio said parents and other guardians should remember that with time virtual learning will get better.

“It’ll take a few days for us to work things out but it will definitely get better, I’m very confident in that.”

Parents we talked with said their main concern is spending time teaching their children when they are not teachers and need to work to support their kids.

One parent said she was considering finding a new job to help her kids through virtual learning.