South-Western City Schools prepares families for virtual learning

South-Western city schools begin the school year virtually.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With uncertainty lingering around COVID-19 and the safety of students across the country, some local districts decided to start the year virtually, including South-Western City Schools.

South-Western City Schools will start class again remotely on Thursday, August 27.

The decision to move to 100 percent remote learning came after consulting with health leaders at all levels, according to Dr. Bill Wise, South-Western City Schools’ superintendent.

To accommodate all their families during this time, the district is making changes on their end, Dr. Wise said.

The district is offering additional office hours with teachers to connect with their students or their parents and they have also increased the number of ‘hot spots’ available so all students can access the Internet.

Even so, Dr. Wise tells 10TV that South-Western City Schools is working towards safe measures to bring students back to school in-person when it is possible.

“This is definitely not what we had hoped for for the start of the school year but we’re going to try to make the best of it and hopefully we’ll see them back face-to-face soon,” he said.

For that reason, Dr. Wise is asking everyone to be flexible.