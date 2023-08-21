Record funding going to make biking, walking routes to school safer

ODOT’s Safe Routes to School program allocates money for planning, signage, and sidewalks in counties across Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As children and their parents get ready to go back to school, the Ohio Department of Transportation is making sure kids are getting there safely.

Since 2005, ODOT has allocated around $4 million to $5 million for different school zones with their Safe Routes to School program each year.

In 2023, ODOT is gathering $9.8 million, doubling its usual allocation, in federal and state money for projects across the state.

ODOT spokesperson Matt Bruning knows how important a designated school walking or biking route is.

“This is something we take very seriously, and that’s why we’re investing what we’re investing into it,” he said. “We know that more and more kids are either choosing to walk and bike to school or they have to walk and bike to school because bussing has been reduced in some capacity.”

ODOT’s Safe to School program allocates money for school districts, cities or townships that see a need for students who might not have the safest way to get to school.

“Unfortunately, we have seen a lot of crashes involving our younger students while they’re walking and biking to school,” Bruning said. “We want to make sure they can do that safely.”

Twenty-seven areas around Ohio are getting money for extra signage, flashing beacons for crosswalks or expanding existing sidewalks.

In Franklin County, Prairie Township is one of the areas that will benefit from this program.

James Jewell is Prairie Township’s administrator, and he said the Franklin County Engineer’s office helped them get the safe routes to school money for a busy crosswalk by Norton Middle School.

There are five lanes on Norton Road and Owens Street which cars pass through each day.

Aside from a couple of signs, there is not a prominent crosswalk. But in a couple of years, ODOT will help with markings and a pedestrian hybrid beacon to increase visibility.

Additionally, the area will get a new sidewalk on the north side of Owen Street between Norton Road and Baker Ridge Drive.

“Just the thought of elementary school kids crossing a five-lane road with no safety barrier there for them, nothing to control traffic—we realize that this would be a great opportunity,” Jewell said.

“I think that parents are going to have a comfort level knowing that their kids are going to be more well protected.”

Bruning said ODOT’s Safe Routes to School will more than likely be going strong for years to come.

Prairie Township will get its improvements done in 2026 because previously approved safe-to-school projects are being worked on right now.