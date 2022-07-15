Eye on Education: Preparing for the 2022-23 school year

We are just weeks away from students heading back to the classroom this fall and 10TV wants to make sure you are prepared.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Beginning July 18, 10TV is keeping an eye on education! We are just weeks away from students heading back to the classroom this fall and 10TV wants to make sure you are prepared.

10TV asked you what are your major concerns ahead of this school year, so we asked our team of experts. We will have advice on how to best transition students back into a routine, asking school leaders about challenges they are trying to tackle this fall and ways you can save on what could be expensive school supplies.

All week long 10TV is getting ahead of your back to school planning to get you classroom ready.

Do you have any last minute concerns? Tell us about it and take our survey.

Monday

6 a.m. & 6 p.m.: Tracy Townsend talks one-on-one with Columbus City Schools Superintendent, Dr. Talisa Dixon

Tuesday

6 a.m.: Ohio families behind on back-to-school vaccines – Talking with Nationwide Children's Hospital and Columbus Public Health’s Mysheika Roberts

5 p.m.: Live expert with Nationwide Children's Hospital to answer back-to-school wellness questions

6 p.m.: Where should my child be academically? Talking to educators leading Columbus Library Programs

Wednesday

6 a.m.: Kindergarten readiness

6 p.m.: Getting kids back on schedule

Thursday

6 a.m.: Middle school readiness

6 p.m.: 10 Investigates sit down with a former Ohio school shooter who offers his insights into what happened in his case, and why he thinks it could help prevent the next tragedy

Friday

6 a.m.: Best ways to save and get what you need before school this fall