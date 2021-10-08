Central Ohio students, instructors reflect on return to extracurriculars

From dancing to playing music, central Ohio kiddos are just happy to get back to practicing their passions seeing their friends.

To say Alana Andrew loves to dance is a step short.

“It makes me feel like I had a purpose,” the 15-year-old student at For the Love of Dance said.

“It’s different from school because in school you have to focus a lot. You have to focus a lot in dance, but you can be yourself in dance.”

Nine-year-old Peyton Woods also dances at For the Love of Dance.

“It makes me feel alive,” she said.

The studio shut down and went online for a few months in 2020.

Now, even though the pandemic hasn’t subsided, things are opening up. Most schools return to in-person learning in a few weeks, and that means some kids get to experience extra-curricular activities in person again too.

For students like Andrew, the experience of the last year is still fresh.

“It was crazy and like, stressful, because I couldn’t see a lot of my friends like I would usually do,” Andrew said.

“It was kind of lonely.”

Up in Delaware, 16-year-old Andrew Vermeer’s passion was put on hold for a few months too.

“It was tough,” he said.

Vermeer plays the bass for his school, the Columbus Symphony Youth Orchestra and the Delaware Music Academy.

Eventually, both For the Love of Dance and the Delaware Music Academy went back in person with social distancing and mask requirements.

Paris Miles, the owner and artistic director at For the Love of Dance, said she took a leap of faith to reopen.

“It was growth. Because with growth, there’s some discomfort, so it pushed us to understanding, oh, we can do this,” she said.

Back in Delaware, Adam Fraray, owner and instructor at Delaware Music Center, only had to tweak a little to keep the beat going.

“It’s good to know that when the chips are way down there are ways to adapt,” he said.

From playing music to dancing to it, these kids are still eager to practice their passions.

“I feel very happy because I like being around people,” Alana said.

Woods said getting back to For the Love of Dance “makes me feel alive because I can just dance freely sometimes when we do free dances and I can see all my teachers.”

For their parents, the change in routine has been a journey that they will take with them long after masks and distancing are over.

Linda Andrew, Alana Andrew’s mom saw how difficult last year was.

“She handled it maturely,” she said.

“I know it was hard because she loves to be with her friends.”