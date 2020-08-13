LIST: Central Ohio school reopening plans, start dates

In Franklin County, several districts now plan to begin with all remote learning after new guidance from local health officials.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — School districts across central Ohio are still finalizing their plans to resume classes again in the fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In an effort to limit class size and adhere to social distancing guidelines, many districts were opting to start the school year on a hybrid system where students would be in classrooms two or three days and learn remotely the rest of the week.

In Franklin County, several districts now plan to begin with all remote learning after new guidance from local health officials.

The CDC’s current guidance recommends that students and teachers wear masks whenever feasible, spread out desks, stagger schedules, eat meals in classrooms instead of the cafeteria and add physical barriers between bathroom sinks.

The state issued an order earlier this month requiring all K-12 students to wear face coverings this fall.

All the districts' plans are subject to change depending on the spread of COVID-19 in the area and their county's level in the statewide alert system. Districts are also allowing parents to choose to keep their children home and enroll in virtual or e-learning.

See the current plans for the following central Ohio districts:

*Last updated: Aug. 13

Bexley - https://www.bexleyschools.org/backtoschool20-21.aspx

Start Date : August 24–September 4 (Back to school transition).

Status : Will begin the school year with all remote learning. The district will evaluate conditions on Sept. 18 to determine if schools can move to a hybrid plan.

Big Walnut – http://www.bwls.net/Reopening2021.aspx

Start Date: August 24-28 (Staggered start), First day of full learning on August 31.

Status : All in-person learning to start the school year.

Bloom-Carroll – https://www.bloom-carroll.k12.oh.us/protected/ArticleView.aspx?iid=6Y32A2Y&dasi=3UY2

Start Date : August 20-21 | Kindergarten August 27-28

Status : Will start under a hybrid model - 2-3 days in class

Buckeye Valley – https://www.buckeyevalley.k12.oh.us/News/returntoschoolplan#sthash.azaJLqRV.dpbs

Start Date : August 31

Status : 50% of students in school on a staggered schedule to start the school year.

Columbus City Schools - https://www.ccsoh.us/reopening

Start Date : September 8

Status : Will begin with all students learning remotely for at least the first quarter of the traditional school year.

Dublin – https://www.dublinschools.net/Page/1932

Start Date : August 24

Status : Will begin with remote learning for all students; hopes to transition to a hybrid learning plan by Sept. 21

Gahanna-Jefferson -http://www.gahannaschools.org/District/BackToSchool.aspx

Start Date : August 24

Status : All students start school year learning remotely.

Grandview Heights - https://www.ghschools.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=1693244&type=d&pREC_ID=1960321

Start Date : August 17

Status : All students start with remote learning; the district will monitor conditions for a potential transition to a hybrid or full-time classroom model.

Groveport Madison – https://www.gocruisers.org/ResponsibleRestart2020.aspx

Start Date : August 31 - September 1

Status: All students start the school year learning remotely; the district will move to a blended model once conditions improve.

Hilliard - https://www.hilliardschools.org/back-to-school/

Start Date : August 24

Status : District will start the school year with students learning remotely.

Jonathan Alder – https://www.alder.k12.oh.us/protected/ArticleView.aspx?iid=6G0A22B&dasi=4G002

Start Date : August 24

Status : Will start the school year under a hybrid model.

Lancaster – https://www.lancaster.k12.oh.us/News/24835#sthash.i6GBiwLp.dpbs

Start Date : September 1

Status : Will start under a blended model; all students will attend school 2 days a week with remote learning 2 days a week and virtual learning on Mondays.

Licking Heights – http://www.lhschools.org/COVID-19.aspx

Start Date : August 31

Status : Will start under a hybrid model with students attending classes twice a week. The district could move to full in-class instruction or all remote learning depending on the county's alert level.

London – https://www.london.k12.oh.us/o/london-city-schools/page/covid19-updates-and-resources

Start Date : August 24

Status : All in-class learning for elementary students; blended instruction for middle school and high school students.

Marion - https://www.marioncityschools.org/about-our-district/return-to-school-2020-21

Start Date : August 31 - September 4

Status : Will start the school year under a hybrid model; would transition to full in-classroom learning if recommended by local health officials.

Marysville – https://www.marysville.k12.oh.us/

Start Date : August 24

Status : Will begin the school year under a hybrid model.

New Albany Schools - https://www.napls.us/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=592&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=14244&PageID=1

Start Date: September 8

Status : Will start the school year under an all in-person or hybrid model depending on health orders/county alert level.

Newark City Schools: https://www.newarkschools.us/protected/ArticleView.aspx?iid=5P2AB2&dasi=3IIY&fbclid=IwAR1QnIreAfQ8x8YK4mZ7hriJBARs4KblPmJTzoX43EDy_Z0RZLj1qTvCRfI

Start Date : August 20

Status : The district is planning to begin the school year with online classes for all students.

Olentangy Schools – https://www.olentangy.k12.oh.us/.

Start Date : August 31

Status : Will start school year in a hybrid model: 50% of students in school each day and 50% learning remotely. Subject to change depending on county alert level.

Pickerington – https://go.boarddocs.com/oh/plsd/Board.nsf/files/BRGRLD6E7ED5/$file/BTS%20-%20BOE%20-%20July%2013th%2C%202020%20(1).pdf

Start Date : August 24 (1-12), August 27 (Kindergarten)

Status : The district will start under a hybrid model, two days in school and three days virtually.

Reynoldsburg - https://www.reyn.org/COVID19Updates.aspx

Start Date : August 24

Status : Will begin the school year with 100% remote learning

South-Western City School District – https://sites.google.com/swcsd.us/back-to-school2020/home

Start Date : August 27

Status : District plans to open under full remote instruction for students.

Southwest Licking School District – https://www.swl.k12.oh.us/COVID-19Updates.aspx

Start Date : August 24-26

Status : All remote learning. If county drops to Level 1 or 2 on statewide alert system, students would be in class five days a week.

Teays Valley – https://www.tvsd.us/protected/ArticleView.aspx?iid=6G00IBB&dasi=4GABB

Start Date : August 18

Status : Classes will be conducted in a hybrid model for at least the first nine weeks; will reevaluate plans prior to the following nine weeks.

Upper Arlington - https://www.uaschools.org/UARestart.aspx

Start Date : August 19

Status : All students will learn remotely at least through September 18.

Westerville – https://www.westerville.k12.oh.us/administration/150?fbclid=IwAR3OLfJH80-EdwSS6GKpUiP5abUR7XCUIKdl2zp_157XTBgWI9InGn1A64k

Start Date : August 24-25

Status : The district will start with 100% virtual learning for students; will transition to a blended model at any time if suggested by county health officials.

Whitehall – http://www.wcsrams.org/wcsresetrestart2020.aspx

Start Date : August 31

Status : The district will start with 100% remote model for students at least through the first quarter.