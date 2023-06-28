'We are still full steam ahead': Central Ohio outdoor workers not slowing down despite air quality alert

An air quality alert is in effect through Thursday due to wildfire smoke coming from Canada.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It was business as usual for most outdoor workers on Wednesday despite the air quality alert in effect for parts of central Ohio.

Both Light up Columbus and AEP Ohio told said it was their priority to make sure everyone was safe while working outside.

Jacob Robinson with Light up Columbus and his partner treated today like any other day.

“We are still full steam ahead. We have six jobs,” said Jacob Robinson, Light Up Columbus.

He said they have a job to do, and the weather didn’t stop them from doing that job.

But, he said he was a bit worried when he saw the Air Quality Report.

“I was a little alarmed at first. Then I saw the scale goes up to 500 and we are under 200 so that kind of put my mind at ease,” said Robinson.

Robinson said on Wednesday he felt fine, but did notice one difference.

“Nothing out of the ordinary. I’m always coughing so it’s nothing different for me but I have noticed it does feel a bit harsher on my lungs,” said Robinson.

AEP Ohio said they treated Wednesday a little differently than normal. The company was constantly monitoring the conditions, and checking on employees.

“On a day like today what we are doing is we still to work. We still need to be out in the field to keep the lights on,” said Nate Bronder, director of operations Columbus AEP.

Bronder said they told their employees to look after each other and take extra time.