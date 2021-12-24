Outdoor skating on a warm Christmas Eve

DUBLIN, Ohio — When it’s too warm for mittens, it doesn’t hurt your fingers to tie your skates, and a sweatshirt is all you need, you have one unusual outdoor skating experience



“You never know what you're going to get in Ohio from the weather perspective,” said Matt Earman, Director of Dublin Parks and Recreation.



An outdoor rink is a perfect way to get that white Christmas, feel but it feels a little strange because on Christmas eve morning it was in the 50s!



“We thought it would definitely be colder,” said Amanda, a skater enjoying the rink with her family. “We actually have family visiting from California and they were hoping for snow but now we've got a 55 degree Christmas. Can't complain though!”



Many families spent the morning of Christmas Eve at the Riverside Crossing Park rink in Dublin by Bridge Park.



“We have actually two rinks – this is the only one that can maintain the ice [when it’s this warm],” explained Earman. “The other one that we have in Coffman Park, we are subject to the weather and the availability of the ice as the temperatures fall enough."



Earman said the equipment they use that leads to pipes beneath the surface is able to maintain the ice up to the 60-degree mark. And, when it's warm like this, they don't have to resurface the ice as often.



“It's always nice to have an amenity like this that we can actually get people outdoors,” he said.



It's the first year for this rink and so far it’s averaging 300 people a day.



“I think it's a great opportunity to be outside,” said James Wolf who was there skating with his two kids, Natalie and Jake. “It's really nice out not bundled up and I'm able to take these two out without being too cold.”



“It's a fun tradition to do every year,” said Amanda. “Definitely more for us than it is for the kids but we don't tell them that.”



If you are planning a trip to the rink and want to make sure it’s not too crowded ahead of time, there’s a live webcam you can watch by clicking here.