Outdoor Dining coming back to Central Ohio along with DORAs

Dublin is one of the cities bringing back outdoor dining after success last year.

It’s finally the weekend. The weather is starting to break, and Ron Jordan is excited for what’s coming this spring.

“We get back outside, we can practice safe distancing and put ourselves in the right, responsible position,” said Jordan, the owner of Hen Quarter in Dublin.

Even though it’s the weekend, he’s excited for Monday when extended outdoor dining comes back.

It’s something the city did last year.

“We went from 185 in seating prior to COVID, down to 140 roughly, and back up to 200 with the seating we added outside. It allowed for us to at, five days a week, beat numbers month over month,” said Jordan.

The city of Dublin will also allow Designated Outdoor Refreshment Areas (DORA.)

It allows people to drink and walk around in a closed-off area while staying socially distant.

“I think it will be something very different,” said Jordan. “I’m excited to bring a piece of what they see in New Orleans to Dublin.”

The DORA will stretch from the Bridge Park District to Riverside Drive.

John Barker with the Ohio Restaurant Association said it’s bringing something fresh to the area.

“It’s safer to be outdoors than indoors; that’s what the CDC is telling us. So, if you’re a person that’s somewhat concerned about that, it just gives you another option,” said Barker.

The DORA won’t start in Dublin until May, but Jordan said when it’s there, it will put a lot of smiles on a lot of faces.