Police investigating bomb threat at OSU Wexner Medical Center East Hospital; deemed not credible

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Staff at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center East Hospital reported four separate bomb threats to the hospital around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a public safety notice sent by the university.

The notice reports that the staff received four phone calls alerting them that bombs were placed in the hospital.

A specific location was not given, according to the release.

After notifying staff within the hospitals, the police bomb-detection K9 unit and Wexner Medical Center Security swept the hospital locations, finding nothing suspicious.

At this time, Ohio State Public Safety does not believe the threat to be credible.

Police are still investigating the threat.