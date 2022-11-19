OSU Police & Student Government give 200 car locks to stop car theft on campus

OSU working hard to stop car thefts after on-going stolen vehicle incidents in Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Instead of being the victim, OSU students are working with OSU’s Police Department on prevention this weekend with their Steering Wheel Lock Program, giving 200 steering wheel locks to the most vulnerable students.

“On the student side, for many of us, that's our livelihoods, when you lose your car, you lose your transportation, potentially you have to pay for damages, potentially you have to wait for it in the shop,” says Zaida Jenkins, Chair of OSU’s Undergraduate Student Government.

She says the uptick in car thefts for Kia and Hyundai owners has pushed students to find ways to keep student vehicles safe.

“I have friends who have waited a few months to get cars out of the shop after they've been stolen and crashed,” Jenkins shares.

Lt. Bruce Allen of OSU Police Department says they prioritize off-campus students, particularly Kias and Hyundais.

"OSU PD, we're doing everything we can to prevent that, 24/7 patrols, LPR systems in use, we recently implemented cameras all throughout campus, including in garages,” says Lt. Allen.

He says all prevention work is paying off, but the demand was higher than expected.

“Fortunately, it is ticking down. We've only had five stolen vehicles since July of this year,” says Lt. Allen. "This program's been incredibly popular. I think we already have over 500 applications.”

They say they are continuing to take more students on the waitlist to provide hundreds more locks in the spring.