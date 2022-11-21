Police discuss security and safety on campus ahead of Ohio State-Michigan game

No. 2 Ohio State will host No. 3 Michigan on Saturday, with the winner likely securing a spot in the College Football Playoff.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The game hasn't been played at the Shoe since 2018, but Ohio State's police chief said she will be ready as her team works to make sure all the action stays on the field.

“You will see us there visibly. You will see us in the stadium and in the parking lots. Just know that we are there to help,” said Ohio State Police Chief Kimberly Spears-McNatt.

“We have the best fans in the land, come with that spirit, come early so you can get to your seat,” she said.

Spears-McNatt suggests fans download the Ohio State Buckeyes app, check out the bag policy and plan where to park.

“Keeping the scooters from swerving in traffic, trying to get people to get their rideshares on side streets, not main streets and to make sure people can see the signs we have out,” said Columbus Police Commander Christine Nemchev.

Nemchev said Columbus police are concerned about controlling traffic and keeping fans safe after the game.

Nemchev says they are dealing with staffing challenges by using on-duty bicycle officers instead of special duty.

They also ask if you use a rideshare, pick a spot off a main road so you aren't blocking traffic.