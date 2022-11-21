Ohio State hockey player accused of using slur toward Michigan State player will not practice, compete, university says

Ohio State Director Gene Smith announced Tuesday night that senior Kamil Sadlocha is returning home.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio State University hockey player accused of directing a racial slur multiple times toward a Michigan State player during a game earlier this month is no longer practicing or playing with the team.

Sadlocha is accused of using a slur towards Michigan State forward Jagger Joshua during a game on Nov. 11.

Joshua posted on social media that an official in the game heard what an opposing player said, and gave him a game misconduct penalty. The box score that day shows Sadlocha was the only player given a game misconduct.

Acts of racism do not belong in hockey.. pic.twitter.com/nm9AnIjSgV — Jagger Joshua (@jaggerjoshua8) November 21, 2022

Smith released a statement Tuesday night offering an apology on behalf of the university to Joshua.

"I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt apology to Jagger Joshua," Smith said in a release. "No student or student-athlete should experience hatred or racism, and everyone should feel welcome. I have spoken with Michigan State Athletic Director Alan Haller, and I’m thankful Jagger is getting the support he needs."

Smith said he has met with the hockey team and will be meeting with them again to discuss the university's values.

"The team will complete education on racial sensitivity, diversity, equity, inclusion and the use of respectful dialog. The department and I will support them through this important process," Smith said.

After collecting and evaluating information from the conference's officiating crew, both schools and video footage, the Big Ten said it supported the in-game penalty, but decided against further punishment.

Joshua said he was motivated to publicly share his version of the events because racism in the sport will get worse if it is not acknowledged.