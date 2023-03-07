Ostrander residents cleaning up after storm damage

The brunt of the damage in the area occurred at Leeds Farm where part of the barn was ripped off.

OSTRANDER, Ohio — Many in the Ostrander area in Delaware County spent Monday cleaning up after storms blew through the area causing quite a bit of damage.

The brunt of the damage in the area occurred at Leeds Farm where part of the barn was ripped off. The good news is that no people or animals were injured due to the storms.

“I thought it was just going to rain and move through. The winds started blowing a bit, then we got a big burst of wind and a lot of hail, maybe golf ball size, maybe not quite that big,” said owner Rob Leeds.

The 40 or so goats weathered the storm just fine, but the barn, not so much.

“I walked around and saw this pile laying around out here. I thought it was the door to the barn that had come off. I walked in the barn and thought it's a lot brighter in here than it is supposed to be,” Leeds explained.

Not quite the skylight Leeds wanted, but he says he is thankful it wasn't any worse.

“We were worried about getting hay covered. There's about 250 bales of hay in the hay mount we had for this winter. Obviously, they got wet so we are working with some neighbors and they are going to feed it to cattle. Someone will get some use out of it."

Just down the street, Michelle Muchow came home to a massive tree split in her front yard.

“It was pretty shocking. We are just glad there wasn't any structural damage,” Muchow said.

Muchow's family had planned on taking the week off to celebrate the fourth, now they have other plans.

“Nope, not what we expected to be doing this week. We had some 4th of July festivities we planned to attend. That might be put on the back burner," Muchow said.

Leeds says he's had friends and family and neighbors check on them, which is the rainbow after the storm cloud.

“It really brings out the idea of small community, it's great to know people and have relationships," Leeds said.