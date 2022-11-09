Chillicothe woman dies after 2-vehicle crash on US 23

Two vehicles collided on U.S. Route 23 near Blackwater Road in Chillicothe Tuesday afternoon.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was pronounced dead following a two-vehicle car crash in Chillicothe Tuesday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Angela Letsche, 67, of Chillicothe, was traveling west on U.S. Route 23 in a Chevrolet S-10 when she failed to yield at a stop sign near Blackwater Road and was struck by another vehicle, OSHP says.

When the vehicles collided, Letsche's vehicle reportedly overturned into the median.

Letsche was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center where she later died from her injuries. The other driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.