OSHP: Woman dies following crash in Marion County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports the crash happened Friday just before 7:20 p.m. on State Route 37 in Montgomery Township.

MARION COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A woman died following a single-vehicle crash Friday night in Marion County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports the crash happened just before 7:20 p.m. on State Route 37 in Montgomery Township.

Officials say 39-year-old Amber Pitts, of LaRue, was driving a 2007 Ford Fusion south on State Route 37. The vehicle went off the east side of the road and crashed into a culvert.

Pitts was pronounced dead at the scene.