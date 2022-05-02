OSHP: Woman dies following 2-vehicle crash in Fairfield County

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on state Route 37 at Canal Road in Liberty Township.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — A woman has died following a two-vehicle crash Monday in Fairfield County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 2 p.m. on state Route 37 at Canal Road in Liberty Township.

Stacey Bay, 45, of Lancaster, was driving a 2006 Ford Escape east on Canal Road. OSHP said she did not stop at a stop sign and was hit by a 2021 Ford Escape that was going south on state Route 37.

Bay was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OSHP. The driver of the 2021 Ford Escape was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say Bay and the other driver were wearing seatbelts when the crash happened.