Ohio State Highway Patrol amends tattoo policy for future, current employees

OHIO, USA — Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol are now allowed to wear long-sleeved uniforms to cover their tattoos all year round.

OSHP announced the change to its uniform policy on Friday. The amended rule aims to expand tattoo acceptance for current and future troopers.

Future employees will be required to wear long sleeves if they have tattoos that would be visible when wearing the agency’s short-sleeved uniform shirt, according to OSHP.

“We are, and always have been, a professional organization built upon serving the people of Ohio. With this change, we will continue to do just that, while also recognizing the diversity of those who wish to serve,” said OSHP Colonel Charles Jones.

Previously, the long sleeves were only allowed to be worn during colder weather, meaning those with similar long-sleeve tattoos were effectively banned from serving in the department.

OSHP said tattoos were never fully prohibited but had to have been covered up while working.

The amended policy goes into effect immediately.

The change comes more than a year after the Columbus Division of Police changed its policy with tattoos and facial hair.