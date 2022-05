Olsen took the kitten, later named Trooper, back to his post where OSHP troopers stepped in to help.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A tiny kitten has a new home thanks to the help of an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper.

Trooper Jacob Olsen was working in Warren County when he rescued the kitten on State Route 123, according to a Facebook post from OSHP.

Olsen took the kitten, later named Trooper, back to his post where OSHP troopers stepped in to help.

Ultimately, one of the post’s dispatchers decided to adopt Trooper and give him a forever home.

You can read the full post below: