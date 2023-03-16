Trooper fires shot following vehicle pursuit in north Columbus; OSHP investigating

OSHP said that the trooper attempted to stop the driver, Diego Rangel, but he would not pull over and continued driving onto state Route 161.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper reportedly fired a shot at a man Saturday night after a pursuit in north Columbus.

Around 9:45 p.m., a trooper on Interstate 71, near milepost 116, witnessed a black Mercedes drive past, speeding.

OSHP said that the trooper attempted to stop the driver, Diego Rangel, but he would not pull over and continued driving onto state Route 161.

Dashcam video shows the trooper pursuing the vehicle for nearly two minutes before Rangel came to a stop on SR 161, just west of Karl Road.

The video also showed Rangel beginning to exit his vehicle as the trooper stepped out of his cruiser. The trooper then fired one round, missing Rangel.

Rangel, as well as three others who were inside the vehicle, were arrested. Rangel was charged with drug possession.