OSHP seizes $174,000 worth of marijuana in Athens County

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Michigan man is facing a felony drug charge after troopers found 116 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in Athens County.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers stopped a Chevrolet Tahoe with Florida registration for a speed violation on U.S. 33 on Oct. 29 at 9:39 p.m.
While interacting with the driver, troopers detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
A probable cause search revealed the drugs, worth approximately $174,000.
The driver, 44-year-old Ariel Alvarez was taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail and charged with possession of marijuana.
If convicted, he could face up to eight years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine.