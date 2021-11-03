OSHP seizes $174,000 worth of marijuana in Athens County

Ariel Alvarez is charged with possession of marijuana.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Michigan man is facing a felony drug charge after troopers found 116 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in Athens County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers stopped a Chevrolet Tahoe with Florida registration for a speed violation on U.S. 33 on Oct. 29 at 9:39 p.m.

While interacting with the driver, troopers detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

A probable cause search revealed the drugs, worth approximately $174,000.

The driver, 44-year-old Ariel Alvarez was taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail and charged with possession of marijuana.