OSHP seizes $50,000 worth of heroin in Madison County; 2 charged

The two suspects face up to 11 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine if convicted.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers have filed a felony drug charge against two people from Arizona after seizing heroin during a traffic stop.

On March 4, troopers stopped at Ford Focus for a speed violation on Interstate 70.

OSHP says criminal indicators were observed and a patrol drug-sniffing dog alerted to the vehicle.

Troopers found the heroin in a backpack in the truck during a probable cause search of the vehicle.

OSHP said the more than 2 pounds of heroin is worth approximately $50,000.

The suspects, 20-year-old Rena Valadez and 30-year-old Frank Brooks were taken to the Tri-County Jail and charged with possession of heroin.