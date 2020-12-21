OSHP: Ohio AMBER Alert message sent inadvertently during test

There is no active AMBER Alert.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A message about an AMBER Alert sent to many cell phones in Ohio Monday evening was sent in error, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

"A test of the system was being conducted and the wireless emergency alert box was inadvertently checked during the test," OSHP Lt. Craig Cvetan said in a statement.

The message was sent around 5:30 p.m. Monday and claimed there was an AMBER Alert in "this area."

Lt. Cvetan confirmed the message was sent as a result of human error.