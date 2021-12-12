OSHP: Motorcyclist dies following crash in Marion County

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened Sunday just before 1:40 a.m. on U.S. Route 23 in Marion Township.

MARION COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A motorcyclist has died following a crash Sunday morning in Marion County.

OSHP reports that 32-year-old Aaron Schilling, of Marion, was traveling north on U.S. Route 23 on a motorcycle when he lost control.

The motorcycle turned onto its side and went into the median.

Schilling was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to OSHP.

There's no word on what caused the crash.