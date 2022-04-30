OSHP: Man killed in motorcycle crash in Crawford County

Alcohol is not a suspected factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports one man was killed following a motorcycle crash Friday in Crawford County.

According to OSHP, the crash happened east of the village of New Washington in Cranberry Township.

OSHP received a call about the motorcycle being overturned off the south side of State Route 103 around 6 p.m.

Alex Lawrence, 38, of Bucyrus, was traveling east on State Route 103 on a 1986 Honda motorcycle when it went off the right side of the road, overturned and hit a utility pole. Lawrence was not wearing a helmet at the time and pronounced dead at the scene.