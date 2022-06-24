OSHP: Man killed in head-on crash involving ambulance in Muskingum County

The crash happened on Old River Road between the areas of Philo and Gaysport just before 8 a.m.

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio — A man was killed in a head-on crash involving an ambulance in Muskingum County on Friday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a pickup truck driven by 62-year-old Charles Wheeler, of Blue Rock, was traveling northbound while an ambulance with the Malta and McConnellsville Fire Department was traveling southbound.

The two vehicles crashed, mostly in the northbound lanes, said OSHP Lt. Russell Pasqualetti.

Wheeler was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the pickup truck suffered injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.

Two paramedics were inside the ambulance and suffered minor injuries. Both were taken to a hospital to be checked out.