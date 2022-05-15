OSHP: Man dies following single-vehicle crash in Licking County

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver was wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — One person has died following a crash Sunday morning in Licking County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 1:15 a.m. on County Road 39 in Harrison Township.

OSHP reports a 2006 Mazda was traveling south on County Road 39. The car went off the right side of the road, hit a guardrail and culvert, and then came to rest in a creek bed.

The driver, identified by OSHP as 28-year-old Aaron Owens of Coshocton, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say Owens was wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened.