OSHP: Man dies after motorcycle crash in Perry County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Lancaster Post says the crash happened on North Main Street in Thornville.

THORNVILLE, Ohio — A man has died after a motorcycle crash that happened Saturday night in Perry County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Lancaster Post says the crash happened on North Main Street in Thornville just before 11 p.m.

Authorities say 27-year-old Harry Krouskoupe IV, of New Straitsville, was traveling south on a red 2005 Suzuki Hayabusa motorcycle, when he lost control. He went off the right side of the road, hit a house and was thrown from the motorcycle.

Krouskoupe died from his injuries. Officials say he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.