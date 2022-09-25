OSHP: Man dead following single-vehicle crash in Richland County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on West Hanley Road near Ellen Avenue in Troy Township.

RICHLAND COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash that happened Saturday night in Richland County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on West Hanley Road near Ellen Avenue in Troy Township.

Frank Pointer, 68, of Mansfield, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu east on Hanley Road. He went left of center, lost control, veered off the right side of the road, and hit several mailboxes and a traffic sign before crashing into a large tree.

Pointer was taken to Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital, where he died.