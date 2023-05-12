OSHP: Lancaster man dies after crash in Fairfield County

Carl Crist died after crashing an SUV in Fairfield County on Friday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Carl Crist was driving a Ford Explorer southeast of County Road 33A, north of Tarkiln Road, just after 10 a.m.

Crist went off the left side of the road, into a median and lost control of the SUV. The vehicle went off the right side of the road and overturned down an embankment before stopping on its side against a tree, according to OSHP.

Crist was taken to Fairfield Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 10:50 a.m.