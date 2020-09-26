OSHP: Grove City man killed in Madison County crash

According to OSHP, the crash happened on State Route 38, just south of Crawford Road, in Range Township in Madison County.

MADISON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a Grove City man has died after a crash that happened Friday evening.

According to OSHP, the crash happened on State Route 38, just south of Crawford Road, in Range Township in Madison County.

A 2002 Ford Ranger pick-up truck was traveling south when the driver passed another vehicle at a curve in the road at a high rate of speed. The truck then went off the right side of the road.

Officials say as the truck went back onto the road, the driver lost control and the vehicle overturned multiple times and went into the northbound lane of State Route 38.

The truck continued overturning and went off the left side of the road.

The truck's driver, who has been identified as Mark Sample of Grove City, was thrown from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to OSHP.

He was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital, where he died.