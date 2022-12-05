OSHP: Chase from Ashland County to Franklin County reaches speeds of over 100 mph

Multiple cars were stolen from a dealership in Ashland and one of them was believed to have been involved in the chase.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a chase that went through multiple Ohio counties until it ended in a crash on Interstate 71 in north Columbus.

OSHP said the chase started on I-71 at State Route 97 near Ashland early Thursday morning.

After reaching speeds that exceeded 100 mph, the suspect's car crashed on I-71 at the I-270 exit on the northside of Columbus.

Troopers later stated that multiple cars were stolen from a car dealership in Ashland. The car involved in the chase matched the description of one of the cars that were stolen from that dealership.

The suspect, who troopers have not yet identified, got out of the vehicle after the crash and was taken into custody. That person was not seriously injured, according to OSHP.