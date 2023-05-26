OSHP cadets complete challenge named after fallen Navy Seal in honor of Memorial Day

The Murph Challenge represents not only a physical test, but a mental challenge as well.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Murph Challenge was one of Navy Seal Lt. Michael Murphy's favorite workouts.

Lt. Murphy was killed in combat in Afghanistan in 2005 trying to save others in his unit. The workout was named after Murphy.

“His heroism and bravery needs to be recognized so we never forget,” said Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Steven Posada.

Posada is not only an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper, but served his country, including a tour of duty in Iraq in 2005.

“I'm here today, I'm breathing, I get to enjoy life. I have so much to be thankful for for these men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice,” Posada said.

Posada, and his 11-year-old son, Preston, are amongst the OSHP cadets remembering those who fought for our country and didn't come home. They are completing the Murph challenge that is done across the country over Memorial Day weekend to honor the fallen Lt. Murphy and others.

“Doing the Murph, which is one of the toughest workouts anyone can do, is I think is a great symbol of how hard the profession they have chosen is, the togetherness it will take them to stick together with one another and have each other's back,” said Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

LaRose, who serves in the Army Reserves, was there to support the cadets in a challenge he has completed.

“I have, it's a smoker,” LaRose laughed.

The challenge is a one mile run, then 100 pull ups, 200 pushups, 300 squats then another one mile run to finish.

“I have to keep up with these men and women and my wife,” joked Public Safety Director Andy Wilson.

Wilson hit the mats and finished the workout, with the support from the cadets.

“What's going to be going through my mind is just pride in the men and women who serve with us. I'm so incredibly honored to be here with the quality men and women we are putting on the streets,” Wilson said.

With sweat pouring down their faces, legs burning, they stopped to give a hand to make sure everyone had the support they needed to finish.