OSHP being sent to Minnesota after night of protests

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A group of Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are being sent to Minnesota after the state requested additional assistance, according to OSHP.

OSHP says the governor of Minnesota and its highway patrol made the request.

The call for assistance comes after about 100 arrests were made in Minnesota following Friday night's protest in response to the death of Daunte Wright.

Wright, a Black man, was shot and killed by Kim Potter, a white police officer of a Minneapolis suburb during a traffic stop.

Potter has been arrested and has been charged with manslaughter, according to a Minnesota attorney.

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon believes Potter shot Wright by accident, mistaking her gun for her taser.