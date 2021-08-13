OSHP: 89-year-old woman dies after crash in Athens County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on U.S. Route 50 at the intersection of State Route 144 around 2:45 p.m.

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — An 89-year-old woman died after a two-vehicle crash in Athens County on Friday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on U.S. Route 50 at the intersection of State Route 144 around 2:45 p.m.

The driver of a Buick Verano, 89-year-old Melvina Frost, attempted to cross U.S. Route 50 from the southbound lanes on S.R. 144 when she was hit by a Hyundai Sante Fe.

The Sante Fe then overturned into the median.

Frost was taken to Marietta Memorial Hospital Belpre Campus in Washington County where she was pronounced dead.

The driver and a passenger of the Sante Fe were taken to a hospital in West Virginia with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor and people in both vehicles were wearing seatbelts.