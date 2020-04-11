OSHP: 81-year-old woman dies in RV crash in Hocking County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on US-33 just east of State Route 664.

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — An 81-year-old woman died in an RV crash that happened Tuesday night in Hocking County.

Around 9:42 p.m., a 1994 Oshkosh RV was headed east on US-33 when it went off the right side of the road, hit an embankment and rolled over on its left side.

The driver of the RV and a passenger, 81-year-old Wilma Marion, of Lancaster, were both taken to Hocking Valley Community Hospital. Marion was pronounced dead at the hospital.