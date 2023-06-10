x
OSHP: 80-year-old man killed in Marion County crash

Credit: Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com
File photo

MARION, Ohio — A Findlay man was killed after a crash in Marion County Saturday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at approximately 3:43 p.m. on US-23.

James Barger, 80, was traveling southbound on US-23 in a 2003 GMC Sierra pick-up truck when he went off the right side of the road, striking a culvert before overturning and landing on its rooftop.

Barger was pronounced dead on the scene. He was wearing his safety belt before the accident, according to OSHP.

This crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on the scene by the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Fort Morrow Fire and EMS, Pleasant Township Fire and EMS, Marion Township Fire, Marion County Coroner's Office, Ohio Department of Transportation and Ed's 24-Hour Towing Services. 

