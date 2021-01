PERRY COUNTY, Ohio — A 67-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle Tuesday in Perry County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says it happened on County Road 30 in Thorn Township around 7 a.m.

According to OSHP, 67-year-old Nancy Bashore, of Thornville was trying to cross the road and was hit by the Honda. She was taken to Licking Memorial Hospital where she later died.