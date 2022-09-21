OSHP: 56-year-old man dies in Fairfield County crash

According to OSHP, he lost control of his motorcycle, traveled off the roadway and overturned down an embankment.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — A man died following a crash in Fairfield County on Wednesday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1:12 p.m. on Crooks Road in Madison Township.

Patrick Covell, 56, was traveling east on Crooks Road on a 2005 Harley Davidson Road King.

According to OSHP, he lost control of his motorcycle, traveled off the roadway, and overturned down an embankment.

Covell was transported by EMS to Fairfield Medical Center and died shortly after.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

This crash remains under investigation.