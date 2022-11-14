OSHP: 47-year-old woman killed in Madison County crash involving semi

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at the intersection of state Route 29 and U.S. Route 42 just after 5 p.m.

OHIO, USA — A Madison County woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer on Monday.

Olga Zavala, 47, was traveling westbound on Route 29 while a semitrailer was traveling eastbound. Both vehicles were approaching the Route 42 intersection when the driver of a Chevrolet pickup truck ran a red light and hit Zavala's Honda Pilot. Zavala's car then struck the side of the semi, causing it to hit a utility pole, OSHP said.

Zavala was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to Doctors Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi was not injured.