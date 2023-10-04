OSHP: 3-year-old child hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Chillicothe

The toddler was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus for injuries that were not life-threatening.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A toddler was taken to a hospital after they were struck by a vehicle in Chillicothe late Sunday evening, according to the Ohio Highway State Patrol.

The crash happened at 8:10 p.m. when a driver of a 2009 Pontiac Vibe was traveling westbound on Stoney Creek Road.

Authorities say the 3-year-old child attempted to cross the roadway and ran into the side of the vehicle.

The toddler was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus for injuries that were not life-threatening. The driver was not injured.

The Jefferson Township Fire Department, Jefferson Township EMS, and the Ross County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the crash.