OSHP: 2 injured in Fairfield County plane crash

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — Two men were hurt in a plane crash that happened in Fairfield County Wednesday morning, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Authorities said the crash occurred around 9:30 a.m near the intersection of State Route 256 and State Route 37 in Liberty Township.

According to OSHP, the two men were inside a single-engine Aeronca 11AC aircraft when it struck a storage building upon landing in an airstrip close by.

OSHP said the man operating the plane suffered injuries to his ribs and the passenger had non-life threatening injuries.