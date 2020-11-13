OSHP: 18-year-old killed, woman critical following single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County

The crash happened Thursday night on State Route 256 in Walnut Township.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — An 18-year-old man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash that happened Thursday night in Fairfield County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 8:10 p.m. on State Route 256 just east of State Route 37 in Walnut Township.

According to OSHP, Robert Carpenter, of Lancaster, was driving west on State Route 256 in a blue 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe when he drove off the left side of the road. Authorities say the car crashed into a fence and then hit two trees.

Carpenter was taken Fairfield Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

A woman who was a passenger in the car was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.