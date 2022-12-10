x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

14-year-old dead, 19-year-old injured in Perry County crash

The girl was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was taken to Genesis Hospital where she later died, according to OSHP.
Credit: WBNS-10TV
File photo

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old girl is dead and a 19-year-old woman is injured after a single-vehicle crash in Perry County Friday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 3:56 p.m. on Township Road 128. The 19-year-old woman was driving a Chevrolet Blazer with the girl as a passenger when she lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle traveled off the road, striking an embankment and overturning. 

The girl was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was taken to Genesis Hospital where she later died, according to OSHP.

The woman was wearing a seat belt and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This incident remains under investigation.

Related Articles

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

More Videos

In Other News

Police: Teens fire shots at homeowner after vandalizing cars in northeast Columbus

Before You Leave, Check This Out