OSHP: 1 dead following crash in Delaware County

The crash happened around midnight on State Route 257, just north of Donovan Road.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A 19-year-old man is dead following a crash in northwest Delaware County just after midnight on Saturday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to the scene of a crash on state Route 257, just north of Donovan Road, at 12:08 a.m.

Troopers said 19-year-old Bobby Brown, of Waldo, Ohio, was traveling north on state Route 257 in a 2008 Hyundia Tiburon when he drove off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

OSHP said Brown was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and that alcohol is not suspected to have been a factor.

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office, Scioto Township Fire Department and Radnor Fire and EMS assisted at the scene.