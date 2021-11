The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

MORROW COUNTY, Ohio — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday night in Morrow County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the person was hit around 7 p.m. on State Route 61 just north of I-71 in Marengo.

The driver of the vehicle called for help after hitting the victim.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Their name has not been released, pending notification of the family.