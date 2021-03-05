Organization to pay off mortgage on home belonging to family of fallen Nelsonville firefighter

Tunnel to Towers helps the families of fallen first responders and injured service members across the nation.

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — An organization has announced it will pay off the mortgage on the home belonging to a fallen Nelsonville firefighter’s family.

Tunnel to Towers helps the families of fallen first responders and injured service members across the nation. The organization announced Thursday its plans to pay off the mortgages on the homes of 50 fallen first responders spanning 18 states.

That includes in Nelsonville, Ohio, where the family of Jeff Armes lives.

Armes died in the line of duty on May 2 when he collapsed while responding to a house fire in Nelsonville. Armes had been with the fire department since 2011 and leaves behind a wife and two children.

Following his death, friends and family gathering to pay their respects referred to Armes as “very well loved,” detailing how he would put on toy drives each year for the kids in Nelsonville.

According to Tunnel to Towers, Thursday’s announcement is the largest one-day mortgage payoff in the organization’s 20-year history. The money was provided by donations made across the country in observance of the Sept. 11 attacks.