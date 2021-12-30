2 missing juveniles recovered, 57 arrests made during crime blitz in Linden area

This time, police focused specifically on the Linden neighborhood and surrounding areas.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police has released the results of its latest attempt to crack down on crime, this time on the city’s north side.

Columbus police, SWAT and Major Crimes detectives were among some of the law enforcement members who set out Wednesday to participate in the third “Operation Unity,” an organized crime blitz aimed at removing violent offenders, weapons and narcotics from city streets.

This time, police focused specifically on the Linden neighborhood and surrounding areas between the hours of 10 a.m. Wednesday and 4 a.m. Thursday.

The operation resulted in the recovery of two juveniles who had previously been reported missing, as well as 57 arrests.

You can read the full results of the operation below, which included the apprehension and recovery of:

20 felony suspects

4 stolen vehicles

17 illegal firearms

26.2 grams of cocaine

176 pills

5 lbs of illegal marijuana

$15,237

2 missing children

2 OVI arrests

23 no-operator’s license arrests

209 traffic citations

13 search warrants served

12 misdemeanor arrests

According to Columbus police, the missing juveniles were found at a house while officers were serving a search warrant for narcotics. One had four warrants and the other was pending a direct indictment for possession of a firearm, police said.

Additionally, law enforcement recovered a loaded gun that had been left in the grass at a local park.

The operation comes shortly after police reported the city’s 202nd homicide; far surpassing the city’s previous number for most homicides reported in a calendar year.

"I am hopeful this operation, along with the wraparound service provided to the neighborhood will have a direct impact on reducing the violent crime in the Linden neighborhood," Assistant Police Chief LaShana Potts said in a statement Thursday.

In addition to arrests made during Wednesday’s blitz, police also conducted a week-long operation in an effort to reduce celebratory gunfire.